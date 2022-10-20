Top 8 official entries sa 2022 MMFF inihayag na!

INANUNSYO NA ng pamunuan ng Metro Manila Film Festival nitong hapon ng October 20, 2022 ang apat na masusuwerteng pelikula na kukumpleto sa Magic 8 ng 48th Metro Manila Film Festival na magsisimula sa mismong Araw ng Pasko, Dec. 25.

“The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) completes its eight official entries with the selection of the four finished films from a record high of 22 film submissions,” ayon sa kanilang pamunuan.

Ang aktres at industry leader na si Boots Anson-Rodrigo na head ng MMFF Selection Committee ang nanguna sa pagpili ng Top 8 official entry based on the following criteria – Artistic Excellence – 40%, Commercial Appeal – 40%, Filipino Cultural Values – 10% and Global Appeal – 10%.

Mula sa Finished Film Formats ay pasok sa Top 4 ang mga sumusunod na pelikula kasama ang cast nito:

1. “DELETER” (horror) by Viva Films – starring Nadine Lustre, Louise Delos Reyes, Mccoy De Leon, directed by Mikhail Red

2. “FAMILY MATTERS” (family drama) by Cineko Productions – starring Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nonie Buencamino, JC Santos, and Nikki Valdez, directed by Nuel Naval

3. “MAMASAPANO, NOW IT CAN BE TOLD” (action drama) by Borracho Film Production — Edu Manzano, Aljur Abrenica, Paolo Gumabao, Alan Paule, and Claudine Barretto, directed by Lester Dimaranan

4. “MY FATHER, MYSELF” (drama) by 3:16 Media Network and Mentorque Entertainment – starring Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana, Sean de Guzman, and Alan Paule, directed by Joel Lamangan.

Noong July, the first 4 official entries based on script submissions were announced at ito ay ang:

5. “LABYU WITH AN ACCENT” by ABS-CBN Film Productions – starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria, directed by Rodel Nacianceno (Coco’s real name)

6. “NANAHIMIK ANG GABI” by Rein Entertainment Productions – starring Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado, and Heaven Peralejo, directed by Shugo Praico

7. “PARTNERS IN CRIME” by ABS-CBN Film Productions — starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi, directed by Cathy Garcia Molina

8. “MY TEACHER” by TEN17P – starring Joey De Leon and Toni Gonzaga, directed by Paul Soriano

Ayon kay Boots, masusi ang naging pagpili nila sa mga opisyal na kalahok sa MMFF.

“It is a collegial decision of a deliberative body,” aniya.

With this year’s message “Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022” the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and MMFF Concurrent Acting Chairman Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III urged moviegoers to support the festival, which has been part of the Filipinos’ Christmas tradition over the years.

The 48th MMFF will run from December 25, 2022- January 7, 2023 back into theaters nationwide observing the required health protocols.

Gaganapin ang Parade of Stars sa Quezon City sa Dec. 23 at ang Gabi Ng Parangal naman ay sa December 27.