Metro Manila Hotels: Where to Stay in Muntinlupa City

MUNTINLUPA CITY is one of the fast-rising cities in Metro Manila. Because of its status as a highly urbanized city, it is often tagged as the “Emerald City”. With a number of businesses and companies flourishing, a lot of business and luxury tourists flock particularly in Alabang.

With numerous shopping malls, lifestyle hubs and events, there is a demand for good hotels when traveling to Alabang. Here are some of our top picks!

1. Crimson Hotel – Filinvest City

Probably the most popular in the list, Crimson Hotel in Filinvest City, Alabang is one of the most preferred accommodations of luxury travelers. Located adjacent to Festival Mall, Crimson Hotel offers a luxurious experience to its guests. Perfect for couples and families alike. It is also one of the go-to venues for weddings, conferences and special events.

2. Vivere Hotel

If you’re looking for an Alabang Hotel with constant live jazz performances showcasing Filipino art and a number of Modern Asian cuisine selections, then Vivere Hotel is the best place for you!

3. Azumi Boutique Hotel

Need inspiration to boost creativity? Azumi Boutique is an eco-hotel with a chic appeal and is preferred by millennial and Gen Z travelers. Personally, my favorite part is the infinity pool at the rooftop. It is also just walking distance to Molito Lifestyle Center and Alabang Town Center.

4. The B Hotel Alabang

Preferred by business travelers, The B Hotel Alabang offers industrial-chic design, a cozy ambiance, boutique charm, and unique dining experiences. It is pretty much walking distance from hotels on this list and top dining places like Molito and ATC.

5. The Bellevue Manila

The Bellevue Manila exudes world-class hospitality. It is also one of the go-to for weddings and conferences.

What’s your go-to Muntinlupa hotel? Is your favorite on the list?