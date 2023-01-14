Producer iginiit na mabenta ang tiket sa anniversary concert ni Toni Gonzaga

NAGBIGAY ng official statement ang producer ng anniversary concert ni Toni Gonzaga na si Joed Serrano para pabulaanan ang balitang hindi umuusad ang ticket sale nito. Sa Jan. 20 nakatakdang ganapin ang The I Am Toni concert sa Araneta Coliseum.

“As of January 13 friday at 4:45pm, The I Am Toni concert @ the smart araneta coliseum on Jan 20, 2023 has already sold 55% of the tickets.

“20% goes to the sponsors who pledged their support for their endorser toni gonzaga. Mommy Pinti ordered & paid 350 tickets for her mga friends, relatives at mga ka church mate na sa kanya umorder.

“Me as one of the producers also reserved some 300 tickets for my friends who ordered from me instead of going to ticketnet. These tickets are paid. Wala ng libre sa panahon ngayon except pag kapamilya mo ang manonood,” laman ng official statement ni Joed.

Dugtong pa niya, “Iba ang concert sa pulitika at pelikula. As of this date, we still have 15% tickets unsold. You can still buy your tickets & get a chance to watch this very controversial concert.

“Its a celebration of 20 years in showbusiness & the birthday of our dearest Toni Gonzaga. Let us all unite & be positive in life.

“Move on & be kind to all. Let us all give ourselves a chance to be good in this world. Smile, wag nega sa buhay. Kung wala kang sasabihing di maganda sa kapwa mo , then might as well be quiet kesa magkasala ka pa at mastress. See you all on Jan. 20, 2023 friday 8pm at the araneta coliseum.”