Sam Milby at Beautederm magkatuwang bilang health advocate para sa Pilipino

WINELCOME ni Beautederm CEO at president na si Rhea Tan nitong Sabado, Oct. 29, 2022 sa pamamagitan ng isang bonggang presscon sa isang posh hotel sa Quezon City ang bago nilang brand ambassador na si Sam Milby.

Sam will represent the Beautéderm Health Boosters Effervescent Tablets which is the newest line under REIKO at KENZEN na merong tatlong bagong produkto –ang Reiko ShiroSan, Kenzen YasaiDes at Kenzen MizuPlus. Lahat ito ay dinivelop and and manufactured sa Japan at lahat din ay FDA approved.

Makakatulong si Sam ng Beautederm sa pagpapalaganap ng excellent health at premium wellness sa bansa.

“I am honored and grateful now that I am finally a part of Beautéderm’s amazing family. Through the years, I learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle because of the challenging lifestyle that I have as an actor which could affect the wellbeing of both my mind and body.

“Kailangan kong siguraduhin na I’m always in the best physical condition through regular exercise and the right diet coupled with the right amount of sleep.

“Perfect na partner para sa akin ang Beautéderm Health Boosters Effervescent Tablets para masiguro ko na lagi akong healthy at fully charged all the time,” pahayag ng aktor na isa sa mga bida sa A Family Affair ng Kapamilya Channel.

Ayon naman kay Rhea Tan, si Sam ang best choice upang kumatawan sa pinaka-bagong mga produkto sa ilalim ng Beautéderm Health Boosters.

“The line-up of Beautéderm’s A-list brand ambassadors could never be complete without Sam. I have always admired his body of work at happy na ma-discover na agn saya at ang gaan pala niyang katrabaho.

“Dapat gayahin ang lifestyle ni Sam dahil sa kanyang disiplina at professionalism. He lives a balanced and healthy life which makes him the perfect artist to represent Beautéderm Health Boosters Effervescent Tablets,” wika pa niya.