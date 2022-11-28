Nadine Lustre excited na sa MMFF para sa ‘Deleter’

By
Leo Bukas
-
Leo Bukas

SECOND TIME na ni Nadine Lustre na may pelikulang kasali sa Metro Manila Film Festival. Her first was in 2015 sa Vice Ganda starrer na Beauty and the Bestie. Second niya naman itong horror film na Deleter directed by Mikhail Red.

Nadine Lustre

“I’m really looking forward to see Deleter. Nakakatuwa din na this time around, I will see myself again on the big screen. Sobrang excited akong makita ang pelikula namin. I will dub pa lang,” pahayag ng aktres sa ginanap na presscon ng pelikula.

Ayon pa sa Urian best actress, hindi pinlano na isali sa MMFF ang Deleter kaya masaya siyang nakapasok ito sa festival.

“At first, wala siya sa plan, but we’re really, really excited and looking forward to the MMFF,” saad pa niya.

“Filipino tradition na ang mga tao pupunta ng sinehan, manonood, mag-attend ng parade. Ang feeling ko this time around, more people will flock to the theaters because they are all excited. Looking forward sila to attend events.

“We’re very proud of this project kasi yung ginugol po namin dito ay blood, sweat and tears talaga, so we’re very very confident naman.” pagmamalaki pa niya.

Ayon naman sa direktor ng pelikula na si Mikhail Red kakaibang horror film daw ang Deleter.

“Ang exciting ng feeling na kami lang ang horror, so may captured market na agad ang Deleter. This is also something new. Hindi ang usual nating nakikita sa horror na very pop and rollercoaster.

“Deleter also has all the scare elements and scare factors. Pero may kakaibang atmosphere dito. Very modern siya. It deals with technology and society. Exciting talaga,” pagmamalaki niya.

Kasama ni Nadine sa Deleter sina McCoy de Leon, Jeffrey Hidalgo at Louise delos Reyes.

Previous articleColeen Garcia handa na sa baby No. 2
Avatar photo
Leo Bukas

RELATED ARTICLES

Coleen Garcia handa na sa baby No. 2

NASA FRANCE pa rin si Coleen Garcia kasama ng asawang si Billy Crawford at anak na si Amari. Sinamahan niya ang mister sa France nung sumali ito sa "Danse avec les stars" o ang  France's version ng reality dance competition show na "Dancing with the Stars kung saan si Billy...

Ritz Azul masaya kahit supporting role na lang

MALIIT LANG ang role ni Ritz Azul sa Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told na official entry ng Borracho Films sa MMFF this December 25. Isang reporter ang role niya sa pelikula at ayos lang daw ito sa kanya. “Ako po kasi, nandito po ako sa industriya bilang artista. Hindi...

Christian Bables may pakiusap sa moviegoers

Bagama’t hindi nanalong best actor sa 45th Gawad Urian na ginanap nung Nov. 17 para sa pelikulang Big Night ay nagpasalamat pa rin si Christian Bables sa bumubuo ng Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino. “Maraming maraming salamat po sa pagkilala at parangal para sa aming pelikula. Mas masarap po sa pakiramdam ang...

Korina Sanchez balak ng magretiro para tutukan ang mga anak

MAS LIGHT at hindi na stressful para kay Korina Sanchez ang pagho-host ng kanyang mga programa sa telebisyon tulad na lang ng TikTalks sa TV5 kung saan isa rin siya sa producer. Unang nakilala si Korina bilang broadcast journalist or news anchor at namayagpag ang career sa radio at telebisyon...

Tera kakaibang singer-songwriter

ISANG songwriter-singer at dancer si Tera na ini-launch at ipinakilala sa press kamakailan  ng Merlion Events Production Inc. at Tyronne Escalante Artist Management (TEAM). Inawit at sinayaw ni Tera (Earth sa Latin) kasaliw ng music video ang kanyang latest single na Higher Dosage na isang alternative pop single na ang "dark"...

Boy Abunda, nagsalita na tungkol sa paglipat ng TV network

AMINADO ang King of Talk na si Boy Abunda na sobrang nami-miss na talaga niya ang hosting at mag-interbyu ng mga celebrities. Inamin niya ito sa amin sa kauna-unahang face to face presscon niya after the pandemic para sa Sendwave international remittance app na siya ang endorser. Nasa punto din...

Carla Abellana nahihirapang mag-move on kay Tom Rodriguez

SA ISANG podcast interview ay sinabi ni Carla Abellana ang ilang dahilan ng hiwalayan nila ng estranged husband na si Tom Rodriguez. “Hindi po siya isang bagay lang, kasi madami. Madami pong dahilan na hindi po mababaw, hindi ganu’n kadali. Hindi iisang bagay lang. Talagang maraming reason as to why,”...

Kylie Verzosa bagong calendar girl ng Tanduay

ANG GANDA ng takbo ng career ng beauty queen-actress na si Kylie Verzosa dahil kahit last quarter na ng 2022 ay bumubuhos pa rin ang blessings sa kanya. Just recently, nakamit ni Kylie ang kanyang kauna-unahang best actress award mula sa pelikulang The Housemaid. Siya rin ang ipinakilala bilang pinakabagong...

MarVen kaya bang tapatan ang JaDine?

MARAMI ngayon ang nag-aabang kung magiging katulad din ba ng naging kapalaran ng JaDine (James Reid at Nadine Lustre) loveteam ang mangyayari sa MarVen o Marco Gallo at Heaven Peralejo tandem na bibida sa The Rain In Espana series. Ang pelikula kasing Diary ng Panget na galing  sa  isang libro na tulad...