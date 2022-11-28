Nadine Lustre excited na sa MMFF para sa ‘Deleter’

SECOND TIME na ni Nadine Lustre na may pelikulang kasali sa Metro Manila Film Festival. Her first was in 2015 sa Vice Ganda starrer na Beauty and the Bestie. Second niya naman itong horror film na Deleter directed by Mikhail Red.

“I’m really looking forward to see Deleter. Nakakatuwa din na this time around, I will see myself again on the big screen. Sobrang excited akong makita ang pelikula namin. I will dub pa lang,” pahayag ng aktres sa ginanap na presscon ng pelikula.

Ayon pa sa Urian best actress, hindi pinlano na isali sa MMFF ang Deleter kaya masaya siyang nakapasok ito sa festival.

“At first, wala siya sa plan, but we’re really, really excited and looking forward to the MMFF,” saad pa niya.

“Filipino tradition na ang mga tao pupunta ng sinehan, manonood, mag-attend ng parade. Ang feeling ko this time around, more people will flock to the theaters because they are all excited. Looking forward sila to attend events.

“We’re very proud of this project kasi yung ginugol po namin dito ay blood, sweat and tears talaga, so we’re very very confident naman.” pagmamalaki pa niya.

Ayon naman sa direktor ng pelikula na si Mikhail Red kakaibang horror film daw ang Deleter.

“Ang exciting ng feeling na kami lang ang horror, so may captured market na agad ang Deleter. This is also something new. Hindi ang usual nating nakikita sa horror na very pop and rollercoaster.

“Deleter also has all the scare elements and scare factors. Pero may kakaibang atmosphere dito. Very modern siya. It deals with technology and society. Exciting talaga,” pagmamalaki niya.

Kasama ni Nadine sa Deleter sina McCoy de Leon, Jeffrey Hidalgo at Louise delos Reyes.