Sharon Cuneta sobrang nami-miss si Cherie Gil

“I miss you so, so much… Still cannot imagine the coming days, years without you…”

Ito ang bulalas ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang Facebook post kamakailan lang kung gaano niya nami-miss ang matalik na kaibigang si Cherie Gil.

Pumanaw ang veteran actress dahil sa sakit na cancer noong August 5, 2022 habang naka-confine siya sa Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center sa New York City dahil sa “rare form of endometrial cancer.”

Dagdag pa ni Sharon, “Too much of this unexpected, unacceptable, inexplicable stabbing pain in my heart… Love you forever and ever and ever and ever.” Kasunod nito ang hashtags na #mycherie #mylavinia #foreverinmyheart.

Ibinahagi rin ni Sharon ang ilan sa naging realizations niya sa maagang pagpanaw ng kaibigan at kontrabida niya sa 1985 blockbuster film na Bituing Walang Ningning.

“Yes, Cheech, life is too damn short to not allow yourself to be happy. I once read that on your deathbed, you don’t regret the things you did, but the things you didn’t do.

“No more fooling myself, lying to myself. Cannot give anything when you’re empty. Cannot keep making others happy at the expense of your own happiness. Enough of self-sacrificing.

“If the people you love truly love you, they will continue to love you no matter what. If they don’t, you’ve got yourself. Am tired, depleted. You with me, Cheech? Let’s do this!” pangako niya sa kaibigan kasunod ang hashtag na #justdoit