Sam Concepcion handa nang tumanggap ng sexy roles

Ang Viva Artists Agency pa rin ang manager ni Sam Concepcion pagkatapos niyang pumirma ulit ng bagong management contract sa kumpanya.

“For me, I like to stay where I will grow. And I really did feel that nung nandito ako sa Viva despite na most of my years in Viva kinain ng pandemic, eh,” ani Sam sa ginanap na digital presscon ng Viva.

“As in, kakalipat ko lang no’n, I think it’s 2019 when I did Indak, The Crew concert, Para Sa Broken Hearted, and all that… and then, kinain na ng pandemic years yung time ko with Viva.

“It’s a very easy decision to make, you know. Parang… you’re with a great team, with very creative, talented people, and very proactive. Kung titingnan mo yung record there’s no doubt that it’s the right partnership for me.

“I get to do movies, I get to do music which are the two things that are my main things,” lahad pa niya.

Ano ba ang magiging plano niya sa 2023.

“Well, for sure, I will continue na mag-release ng music. Pati movies, siyempre, kasama yan. Yung Viva, it’s management contract so kasama na yon lahat — movies, music. Kung ano ang specifics no’n hindi ko pa alam,” tugon ng singer-actor.

Eh, how about doing sexy roles, game ba siya dito?

“I’m not completely close off sa ganung idea. If it’s done right, if it’s tastefully done, if it’s good material… I’m still an actor and I’m willing to act,” deklara ni Sam.