Rico Blanco may solo concert sa Araneta Coliseum

“I am happy to announce that on September 11, I will be back at the Araneta Coliseum for a concert!”

Ito ang naging announcement ng OPM icon at dating frontman na bandang Rivermaya na si Rico Blanco sa isang face-to-face mediacon na ginanap kamakailan lang sa Quezon City.

“It’s been a while since I performed there, and I think for everyone it’s been a while na makanood uli tayo ng mga concert sa mga ganitong venue.

“Unti-unti tayong bumabalik sa concert scene. We started sa bars, then medium sized venues, so I’m happy to announce na we’re starting to do this in big venues again,” patuloy pa ng singer-songwriter.

Aware si Rico na talagang malaking challenge ang mag-concert sa malaking venue tulad ng Araneta na may audience capacity na 15,000 pero handa raw sila sa ganitong challenge.

“The pandemic situation is still around. And we’re starting to somehow live with it (by) changing our lifestyles a lot to accommodate and to be safe. There’s a lot of uncertainty.

“I feel that concerts are a product of habit, you know? Going out is a habit; the lifestyle of going out, going to restaurants and concerts, is a habit,” katwiran ni Rico.

Dagdag niya, “So, we are aware of those challenges, but someone’s gotta do it. Someone’s gotta start. I’m happy to take on that risk, with the support of our friends. We know this is a different environment.

“This is not the height of people going out, but we also know that people are really hungry to experience live music again in this way. So, we’ll try and just go for it.

“It’s part of my career anyway — to try things for the first time. I’ve always seen challenges as opportunities to bring about new things, and a new way of doing things.”

Special guests ni Rico sa kanyang solo concert sa Big Dome sina Zild Benitez at Ebe Dancel. The concert is produced by KDR Music House at mabibili na ang tickets sa Ticketnet.