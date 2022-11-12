Marco Gallo at Heaven Peralejo bibida sa sikat na Wattpad series na ‘The Rain In Espana’

MAGKAPARTNER sa isang series sina Heaven Peralejo at Marco Gallo na magka-batch noong 2016 sa Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7 ng ABS-CBN.

Ipinakilala sila bilang pangunahing tauhan sa The Rain In Espana sa isang cast reveal presscon na naging trending topic sa Twitter.

Ang The Rain in España ay series adaptation ng Wattpad University series na isinulat ni Gwy Saludes na merong 550 million combined reads. Sikat na sikat ito sa mga estudyante at millenials.

Si Theodore Boborol naman ang napili ng Viva bilang direktor ng series.

Ayon kay Marco, masaya siya at excite na muling makita si Heaven pagkatapos ng anim na taon. Hindi raw niya na-imagine na muli magiging magiging partners pa sila sa isang proyekto after six years.

“Definitely I’m super lucky about that. Can’t wait to do taping, you know… Sometimes going to work is really… it’s really scary specially I’m 21, and being given this kind of project is really stressful sometimes.

“But with the right people behind you it just turns your life around in a way. It just makes you excited about work. Yeah, I’m just really, really excited to shoot with everyone,” masayang pahayag ni Marco.

Marami na rin daw nagbago sa kanila ni Heaven after six years.

“Definitely I can say that six years ago a lot has happened and because of those thing happening we kind of lost each other. We weren’t really guided the right way.

“But now that we have our own minds and our own responsibilities, I think. There’s a lot more communication between the two of us. We clarified what we want and what we don’t like and I love that, I really did, because it’s easier to both of us. I’m just really happy to be working with you again Heaven,” excited na pahayag pa ng binata.