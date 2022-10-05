Floyd Mayweather Jr. bagong mukha ng AQ Prime

Ang US boxing champion at promoter na si Floyd Mayweather Jr. ang bagong mukha ng Pinoy streaming app na AQ Prime kaya bumisita siya sa Pilipinas para i-poromote ito. Present kami at ilang entertainment media sa presscon ni Floyd ginanap sa Cove, Okada Manila nitong September 29, 2022 pero matagal nga lang ang naging paghihintay bago siya nainterbyu.

Mahigit na apat na oras bago nagpakita sa press si Floyd dahil nagkakaroon daw ng konting problema sa coordination at meron ding family issues na kailangan muna niyang i-address. Alas-tres ng hapon ang original sked ng mediacon kay Mayweather pero past 7 p.m. na siya bumaba sa venue ng presscon.

Kaagad namang humingi ng paumanhin ang boksingero sa nangyari.

“I also want to apologize to the media and to all the people because I was extremely late today. I was taking care of some personal things back in the U.S., some family issues, you know, we all love our family.

“My family members, and me, myself, I love my family, like no other. I have to take care of some things back at home and they needed my advice and I needed to help them. It was a 9-1-1.

“So, once again, I needed to apologize to everyone in here,” paliwanag ni Floyd sa media.

During the interview ay inamin ni Floyd na may mga alok sa kanya na mag-artista sa Hollywood pero hindi raw niya ito tinanggap.

“I get offers all the time to be in movies, and I spoke about it in numerous occasions, but I think everything isn’t for everybody,” katwiran ng American boxer.

Patuloy niya, “Can I get movies? Absolutely, but it takes up so much time. Sometimes three months, sometimes four months.

“And I like to travel, I like to work on my own schedule, that’s why I’m my own boss. That’s why I choose to back myself on my contracts, so I can become my own boss and move the way I wanna move.”

Hindi raw naman siya tutol talaga sa pagpasok sa acting kaya lang nasasayangan siya sa panahon na i-invest niya rito.

“I’m not against it, you know, I love to watch movies, I love to support movies. But as for me, acting, it would take up too much of my time,” sabi pa niya.

Eh, what about being a recording artist tulad ng former boxing rival niyang si Manny Pacquiao?

“I love listening to music, I don’t mind going to the recording studio sometimes just to joke around and have fun, but everything isn’t for everyone,” muli niyang katwiran.

Matatandaang nakalaban ni Floyd ang ating Pambansang Kamao na si Pacquio sa tinawag na “Fight of the Century” na ginanap seven years ago or noong May 2015.

Ano pa ba ang ibang goals niya sa buhay?

Tugon ng boxing champ, “Well, there’s a lot of things or goals that I’m still gonna fulfill. It has nothing to do with money, it has something to do with helping my loved ones that surround me.

“I wanna help them each and every day, I wanna help my loved ones become better, I want my kids to be better than me. I wanna continue to being around more and more positive people, and the people around me with great energy,” pahayag ng AQ Prime ambassador.

Kasama ni Mayweather na humarap sa media ang mga top executives ng AQ Prime na excited ding ibinahagi kung gaano sila kasaya sa naging collaboration sa American boxer.