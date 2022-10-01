Gretchen Ho itutuloy ang nasimulang advocacy sa ‘Woman In Action’

NAGSIMULA bilang isang college star athlete hanggang sa maging isang respetadong news anchor at sports host, nakilala si Gretchen Ho sa mga larangang malapit sa kanyang puso. Dahil sa kanyang mga proyekto at advocacy na nagbunga ng malaking pagbabago sa buhay ng mga tao, siya’y tinagurian bilang isang “woman in action.”

Abangan ang paglalakbay ni Gretchen sa kanyang bagong infotainment show na Woman In Action na dadayo siya sa iba’t ibang lugar hindi lamang para tuklasin ang magagandang tanawin kundi para ibahagi ang mga naiibang kuwento ng bawat komunidad at magbigay inspirasyon sa mga tao para umaksyon at tumulong sa sitwasyon ng mga tao sa bawat lugar.

“I’ve found that traveling is best done by going off the beaten path. As a runner, I’ve made it a point to run in each destination I go to, and the streets always reveal something that tourist destinations won’t. It’s in connecting with the people that we really understand and learn about a place. What you will find in this show is not just a sense of adventure, but also a desire to create sustainable impact everywhere we go. That impact isn’t a one-way street though, as we, together with the audiences, seek to be moved and changed by what we see, hear and know,” ani Gretchen.

Simula Oktubre 1, dadalhin tayo ni Gretchen sa isang nakae-engganyong paglalakbay at pagtuklas. Sa pinagsamang hilig ni Gretchen sa travel, adventure, at serbisyo publiko, tatalakayin sa kanyang bagong show ang mga sitwasyon sa mga lugar mula sa mga kuwento ng iba’t ibang indibidwal at komunidad.

“What I’ve found in my years working in the media is that there are many young brilliant people all over the country just waiting for an opportunity.

“My show seeks to be a vehicle for that – to connect those people to local communities and to our audiences, in an effort to create, not just memories, but also, opportunities. I’m excited for this chance to be able to write and document some of the stories and take a more active part as producer of the show,” dagdag ni Gretchen.

Mapapanood ang Woman In Action sa One News ng Cignal TV simula sa ganap na 7:30 ng gabi.