Baguhang singers na sina John Vic de Guzman, Erik Allen at Gwyneth Dorado nag-release ng single

Ang talent management na Virtual Playground ay nag-venture ba rin sa music production with three original compositions to be released globally thru Enterphil Entertainment under Ivory Music as its initial offering.

Ang Virtual Music ay sister company ng Reality Entertainment / Reality MM Studios na partnership nina Dondon Monteverde at Erik Matti. Si Charlie Dy naman ang tumatayong CEO ng Virtual Music.

Anyway, eto na nga, Erik Allen’s original composition “Langoy” was released last couple of weeks ago and right away hit the trending list on Youtube where the official music video was aired. Langoy is a jazzy song about learning to let go of the pain accumulated throughout our lives and to instead find happiness from romance, family, friends and positive experiences.

Erik is a 2nd Year BioChemistry student in UST which passion for writing songs about painful life experiences started in 2017.

Lumabas na rin ang original song titled Tulala ng Asia’s Got Talent Season 1 finalist na si Gwyneth Dorado. The song is about an optimistic acoustic pop track about moving on. Very inspiring ito and motivational.

Gwyneth was also part of the Philippine runs of international musical plays “Annie” and “The Sound of Music”. Karamiha sa kanyang mga naging compositions ay ginamit bilang OST (original sound track) ng mga pelikulang Pansamantagal at Upstream Originals’ Happy Times.

Meanwhile, sumabak na rin sa music scene ang national volleyball team captain turned actor, model and host na si John Vic de Guzman. Ang kantang “Mahal Kita Pero Teka Muna” na komposisyon ng award-winning songwriter at direktor na si Joven Tan ang kanyang debut single.

The song talks about not being ready to fall in love again as the wounds in the past still lingers.

Aiming to make a mark in the Philippine music industry, Virtual Playground promises to produce more music from its very talented roster that are very relatable and current.